Judge upholds land board decision to allow a new North Shore wind farm

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A state judge Wednesday upheld a land board decision to allow a new wind farm on Oahu’s North Shore.
The board previously said the Na Pua Makani project in Kahuku could proceed, despite expectations that it would kill a number of native bats every year.
The group Keep the North Shore Country appealed the decision, but the judge sided with the state.
As part of the deal, the wind farm will create a Habitat Conservation Plan, and spend nearly $5 million to minimize the negative impacts.
“The court’s hope and expectation, based on the evidence presented, is that rather than seeing this case as ‘green vs. green,’ by applying and enforcing Hawaii’s strong environmental protections, the result will be a win-win, rather than a win-lose,” Judge Crabtree said.
