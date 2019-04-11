Judge extends ex-girlfriend’s restraining order against Hilo’s BJ Penn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hilo's own BJ Penn is back in the headlines ahead of his return to the octagon next month.
The UFC Hall of Famer’s ex-girlfriend has a temporary restraining order against him.
A Family Court judge in Hawaii first granted the TRO last October after accusations from Penn’s former girlfriend of verbal, physical and sexual abuse during their 10-year relationship.
In February, the protective order was extended through Oct. 8, 2021.
The court order was the lead story Wednesday on a popular MMA website.
In court documents, the ex-girlfriend wrote that the 40-year-old mixed martial arts fighter threatened her and her mother in front of the couple’s two children.
She alleged, “BJ threatened that he was going to kill my brother, that he could kill my whole family.”
Her written statement included accusations that Penn hit her on the head and tried to get her to smoke marijuana.
She also accused him of using cocaine while around their family and being a drug addict since he was 14 years old.
She wrote that she was scared and had not reported any of these of incidents because of his name, reputation, and the control he had over her life.
Penn’s attorney, Gary Levitt, issued this statement: “We are limited by the nature of this legal action in what we can say. Because this is a custody proceeding involving two minor children, we are asking for privacy and we feel that any statement by BJ or about BJ may inflame the matter and harm the children.”
Penn, who lost his last six fights, is set to take on Clay Guida in Brazil on May 11.
Penn has not heard anything from the UFC about any change in the status of the upcoming fight, according to Guida.
