Gusty trades, a threat of heavy rain and even some summit snow

The strong trade winds will also push up surf heights along east facing shores. A high surf advisory will take effect at 6 a.m. Thursday for east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island, where surf could rise to 5 to 8 feet Thursday and 7 to 10 feet Friday and Saturday. Small reinforcing west-northwest and northwest swells will maintain some modest surf heights, but the strong winds will likely make for blown out conditions. There’s also a small craft advisory posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters due to the strong winds and high seas.