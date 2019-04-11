Former Wahine basketball’s Huff drafted into WNBA

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Former Rainbow Wahine basketball standout Megan Huff has been drafted into the WNBA.
Huff, who transferred from Manoa to Utah back in 2016, was drafted by New York Liberty with the No. 26 in the third round of the 2019 WNBA Draft this afternoon, becoming the first pick from Utah since 2014.
Huff finished her career averaging 17.2 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game for the Utes. She was a two-time all-Pac 12 first-team selection.
During her two seasons with the ‘Bows, Hugg averaged 9.7 points and 6.5 rebounds per game, earning second-team All-Big West honors before transferring after her sophomore season. She was also a member of the Rainbow Wahine volleyball team for a short period as well.
