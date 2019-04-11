Forecast: Possible heavy rain, strong trade winds ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong high pressure to the northeast will combine with an upper level disturbance to bring the threat of gusty trade winds, along with heavy rain, localized thunderstorms and even the possibility of snow to the Big Island summits through the weekend. Portions of Maui County and the Big Island will have the highest chance for downpours and thunder, while the rest of the island chain will see a wet trade wind weather pattern.
There are several severe weather alerts. A flash flood watch will take effect at midnight Wednesday night until Friday afternoon for Maui and the Big Island. A wind advisory is currently posted until 8 p.m. Thursday for Lanai, Kahoolawe, leeward West Maui and Central Maui, and the Kohala area of the Big Island. A winter weather advisory is in effect for summit areas of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa above 11,000 feet.
The strong trade winds will also push up surf heights along east facing shores. A high surf advisory will take effect at 6 a.m. Thursday for east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui and the Big Island, where surf could rise to 5 to 8 feet Thursday and 7 to 10 feet Friday and Saturday. Small reinforcing west-northwest and northwest swells will maintain some modest surf heights, but the strong winds will likely make for blown out conditions. There’s also a small craft advisory posted for all Hawaiian coastal waters due to the strong winds and high seas.
