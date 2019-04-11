Flash flood watch issued for Maui, Big Island

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An upper level disturbance approaching from the east will boost the chances for locally heavy rain and thunderstorms for the Big Island and Maui, where a flash flood watch will take effect from midnight Wednesday night through Friday afternoon.
The upper low is moving in from the northeast, bringing an unstable air mass over the eastern end of the island chain. Strong trade winds will focus the heaviest showers along windward areas of the islands, but the winds will be gusty enough to push some of those showers and thunderstorms to other areas of the islands.
The rest of the island chain will have a wet trade wind weather pattern, spreading from east to west.
Lanai, Kahoolawe, Leeward West Maui, Central Maui, and the Kohala area of the Big Island are also under a wind advisory, with a winter weather advisory posted for the summit areas of Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa for snow above the 11,000-foot elevation.
