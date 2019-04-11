Early-morning fire rips through Waipahu home, displacing 15 people

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A fire tore through a home in Waipahu early Thursday, displacing 15 people, according to the Honolulu Fire Department.
Ten units with 35 firefighters responded to the two-alarm blaze around 2 a.m. on Awanei Street, where a single-story duplex was fully involved.
The fire was extinguished by 3:15 a.m.
Emergency Medical Services treated a 73-year-old man for smoke inhalation. Another 63-year-old woman was also treated for a medical condition. Both refused transport to the hospital.
HFD said among the 15 people who were displaced, one was an infant and another was a child.
The American Red Cross is assisting those who were displaced.
It’s not clear if there were smoke alarms in the home, but officials said there were no fire sprinklers.
About an hour after the fire was reported, a water main ruptured a few blocks down on Mokuahi Street, but it's unclear if those two incidents are related.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.