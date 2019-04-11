Entertainment: Daniel Dae Kim, Miss Hawaii USA Lacie Choy, Jason Momoa/Game of Thorones & Jacob Batalon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Daniel Dae Kim returns to the big screen in the “Hellboy” reboot out tomorrow. The Washington Post had a thoughtful piece this morning... about how his role was a break from Hollywood “white-washing.” Ed Skrein, a white British actor was tapped to play the role of Captain Ben Daimio in the new Hellboy movie. But in the original comics, Daimio is written as a man of mixed Asian heritage. The Post reports -- one week after the announcement, Skrein - - unaware of that fact - said “he must do what is right” and backed out of the role. Enter Hawaii resident and veteran actor Daniel Dae Kim. Kim not only accepted the role but also reached out to Skrein, appreciative of the actor who made a stand; Kim said Skrein has deep empathy for actors of color. Movie is in theaters this weekend. Daniel Dae Kim will talk more about this when he joins us tomorrow morning on Sunrise!