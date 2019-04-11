Entertainment: Daniel Dae Kim, Miss Hawaii USA Lacie Choy, Jason Momoa/Game of Thorones & Jacob Batalon

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Daniel Dae Kim returns to the big screen in the “Hellboy” reboot out tomorrow. The Washington Post had a thoughtful piece this morning... about how his role was a break from Hollywood “white-washing.” Ed Skrein, a white British actor was tapped to play the role of Captain Ben Daimio in the new Hellboy movie. But in the original comics, Daimio is written as a man of mixed Asian heritage. The Post reports -- one week after the announcement, Skrein - - unaware of that fact - said “he must do what is right” and backed out of the role. Enter Hawaii resident and veteran actor Daniel Dae Kim. Kim not only accepted the role but also reached out to Skrein, appreciative of the actor who made a stand; Kim said Skrein has deep empathy for actors of color. Movie is in theaters this weekend. Daniel Dae Kim will talk more about this when he joins us tomorrow morning on Sunrise!
Good Luck to Lacie Choy, the reigning Miss Hawaii USA. Choy is currently in her junior year at the University of Hawai’i at Mānoa working towards a degree in communications. She is also working towards creating a Native Hawaiian nonprofit organization focused on spreading awareness and educating others on green initiatives. She will soon be off to Reno, Nevada to compete for the title of Miss USA on May 2. Winner of the Miss USA Pagent competes in the Miss Universe Pagent in South Korea.
If you can’t get enough of Game of Thrones, you might want to head over to Jason Momoa’s Instagram page. These are a bunch of the pictures when Jason was at the Premiere and he was taking pictures with all of the stars. He posted " I am beyond honoured to be apart of this show and am so very proud of all the friends I have met and still continue to keep a tight bond. It’s rare. Forever DROGO". You only have three more days to binge watch before the first episode of the final season!
Damien’s Jacob Batalon continues to shine on the big screen... That’s him... in the “Spider-Man: Far From Home” trailer . He reprises his role as Ned Leeds, Spider-Man’s best friend. His debut in that role was in 2017 in “Spider-Man: Homecoming.” The movie opens July 5.
