Coolen set to join illustrious 1,000 win club

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rainbow Wahine softball head coach Bob Coolen is approaching a major milestone this weekend in Manoa.
Coach Coolen is sitting at 997 wins in program history and he’ll have the chance to hit the 1,000-win mark this weekend in a three-game series against UC Santa Barbara.
“It’s been a 30 year journey,” Coolen said. “I have been here now for 30 seasons, two as an assistant and I never thought I’d be in Hawaii this long and it has been a great journey.”
Coolen took over the Wahine softball program in 1992 and his winning became contagious.
He’s led the Wahine to 11 NCAA tournament appearances and was named conference coach of the year six times to go along with coaching countless All-Americans.
The 2010 season was one of the most memorable in program history. The Wahine finished the regular season WAC regular season champions and advanced to their first ever Women’s College World Series.
“It’s had its moments, and it’s had it’s highs and lows," Coolen said. “I’ve dealt with 18-22 year old’s my whole life. My hair’s gotten grayer, my skin has gotten more wrinkled, but I still enjoy the journey.”
If the Wahine go undefeated this weekend, Coolen will be just the fourth coach to reach the 1,000 win milestone in the history of the school’s athletics department, joining some elite company.
“Les (Murakami) was the first one and it just became one of those situations where I saw him get a 1,000. Then I saw Dave Shoji get a thousand and I know Jim Schwitters from way back, and I went into Dave Maitlin’s office and I said I would love to get a thousand.”
