Battle-tested offensive line brings continuity to spring practices

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With two freshmen starting on the offensive line last season, there were some question marks surrounding the fortitude of the Rainbow Warrior football team in the trenches.
The play of the team’s offensive line proved to be a pleasant surprise given its youth and relative inexperience. But this season, all five starters are back. And the expectations have been raised.
“I feel way better, more confident especially having that season put behind me,” said lineman Solo Vaipulu. “I’m more familiar with the offense and now I get better with each play, run or pass, this spring.”
Vaipulu, along with Ilm Manning, started as freshmen for the Warriors and were introduced to college football with a “trial by fire” approach. Although there were some ups and downs, Vaipulu wouldn’t trade that experience for anything; neither would his position coach.
“It’s great, obviously, to have some guys that have game experience,” said offensive line coach Mark Weber. “But it really doesn’t mean a lot unless you use it.”
Head coach Nick Rolovich said that having both his starters and actual depth behind them will be crucial for the upcoming season but for the time being, lineman J.R. Hensley is focusing on building chemistry between the offensive line’s upper and lower classmen.
“I think we gel together very well,” Hensley said. “After every game you play with the person beside you, you trust them a little bit more and more, And that’s something I’ve never had - having all the guys back. I just think we can only go up from here. That’s the best part of it all.”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.