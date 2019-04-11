Apparent hazmat incident reported at Hilo-area industrial park

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People inside homes and business near the Shipman Industrial Park are being advised to shelter in place after an apparent hazardous material incident.
The Hawaii Fire Department reports the incident involved a propane tank leak at the facility.
County officials say fire and police department authorities have closed areas of the industrial park and are advising people to stay out of the area until the ‘situation is stabilized.’
This story will be updated.
