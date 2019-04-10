A year after a puzzling theft, an Oahu synagogue replaces a cherished item

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - More than a year after Chabad of Hawaii was burglarized, the synagogue is now whole once again.
A dedication ceremony was held this past weekend for two replacement Torahs — or handwritten copies of the most holiest book in the Jewish religion.
In Jan. 2018, thieves struck the Ala Moana area synagogue, taking the cherished scrolls. One of them was made in the 1850s and survived war and the holocaust.
Members of Hawaii’s Jewish community called it a terrible and puzzling loss.
The original scrolls were worth about $50,000 each.
Seeking to replace the stolen items, community and mainland donations poured in. Enough money was raised through to replace one of the scrolls, while the second scroll was donated in its entirety.
“With God’s help, we’re able to move on from sadness and tragedy and embrace positivity and blessings into the community,” Rabbi Itchel Krasnjansky said.
It takes about a year for an entire Torah to be written.
On Sunday, a scribe from Jerusalem put down the final letters to officially conclude the replacement.
Chabad of Hawaii says there are also two more Torahs that will be going to the synagogue.
