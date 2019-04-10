Wind advisory posted for some parts of the state

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - High pressure northeast of the state will usher in gusty trade winds starting Wednesday.
A wind advisory has been posted for some parts of the state — including parts of Maui County and the Big Island — which will be in effect from 10 a.m. Wednesday until 8 p.m. Thursday.
Forecasters say winds will be between 25 to 35 mph, with localized gusts to 50 mph.
The public is warned that strong winds could bring down tree branches and cause power outages.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.