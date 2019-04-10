Water main break affecting 19 customers in Salt Lake

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 12-inch water main break is impacting about 19 customers in the Salt Lake area on Wednesday, according to the Board of Water Supply.
BWS said the break was reported around 4:30 a.m. on Ala Ilima Street.
Two fire hydrants are also impacted, BWS said.
A spigot is attached to a fire hydrant near 3292 Ala Ilima St. for affected customers.
Ala Ilima Street is closed between Ala Laulani and Ala Kamaile streets until repairs are complete.
This story will be updated.
