Water conservation posted for residents of West Maui

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui’s Department of Water Supply has issued a water conservation notice for residents of West Maui.
They’re asking residents from Puamana to Kapalua to limit water use while county personnel conduct repairs to a clarifier unit at the Lahaina Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“During this time, wastewater processing is substantially reduced; therefore, water usage should be limited to necessary purposes only,” the department said in a news release Tuesday.
The reduction request mainly applies to water that flows into plumbing and wastewater systems. Irritation and other water uses are not impacted.
The advisory will be in effect until April 16.
Customers with questions may contact Engineer Juan Rivera at the Department of Environmental Management at 270-7268.
