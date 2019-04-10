Trade winds speed up, more showers ahead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Strong trades associated with high pressure northeast of the area will continue into the upcoming weekend, then trend down by early next week. A wind advisory will be likely for the typical windier locations over Maui County and the Big Island through this time. A transition to a wet pattern is anticipated from east to west tonight through Saturday as an upper low drifts westward into the area. Showers will become heavy at times, potentially leading to localized flooding, especially over the eastern end of the state. In addition to the increasing rainfall chances, a few thunderstorms will become a possibility over and around Maui County and the Big Island Thursday into the weekend.