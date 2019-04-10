‘This could be the fight of the year’: Holloway gears up for UFC 236

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This Saturday, UFC Featherweight champion Max Holloway will headline UFC 236 against Dustin Poirier in Atlanta.
Holloway will attempt to become just the fourth UFC fighter to hold title belts in two different weight classes simultaneously.
The fight will mark the Waianae native’s first appearance in the lightweight division but believes the bump up in weight class won’t be an issue.
“I feel good," Holloway said. “It brings different problems to a lot of guys. I’m still bigger than Dustin height wise but size wise he’s still bigger, but I’m blessed with the opportunity.”
Holloway’s striking coach Ivan Flores sees advantages for his fighter with the increase in weight.
“Max is a good size kid so not having that stress of a bigger weight cut and so forth is huge," he said. "He’s extremely pleasant this entire camp he’s healthy and he’s been performing well the entire way.”
This wont be the first time we see Holloway and Poirier in the Octagon. The two met in 2012 as rising stars back at UFC 143 where Poirier earned a first round submission victory.
Rylan Lizares served as Holloway’s jiu-jitsu coach back in 2012 but doesn’t see similarities in the fight then to now.
“I definitely went back to watch the first fight,” Lizares said. “It’s kind of amazing that they’re now both completely different fighters.”
“He’s 2-0 against Hawaiians," Holloway said. “That don’t sit well with me.”
Holloway won’t be the only Waianae fighter in action this weekend as Boston Salmon will fight on the under-card live on ESPN at 2:00 p.m. HT. The main-card headlined by Holloway and Poirier is scheduled to begin 4:00 p.m. HT on PPV.
