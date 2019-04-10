30th annual Hawaii Foodbank food drive to be held this weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Taking place this weekend: The 30th annual Hawaii Foodbank food drive.
Thousands of volunteers will hit the streets at various locations around the state to collect canned goods and monetary donations to help feed Hawaii’s hungry.
Foodbank officials say one in eight people go to bed hungry every night in the islands.
The donation drive will go to support the Hawaii Foodbank which helps more than just homeless and struggling families, they also help out veterans and kupuna, and others who may have fallen on hard times.
“All it takes is one emergency or one financial setback, and you’re having to make choices between paying rent, medical bills, or for food,” Beverly Santos, the director of food drive & events, said.
During the shutdown of the federal government, the foodbank saw a surge of workers needing some help after missing paychecks.
Some of the most sought-after donation items include canned proteins, canned meals, canned fruits and vegetables, rice and monetary donations.
The Hawaii Foodbank drive will take place this coming Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Your donations can help the foodbank reach their goal of 1 million meals.
