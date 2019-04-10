Stronger trade winds, heavier showers on the way

Trade winds will be getting stronger over the next few days due to a strengthening area of high pressure to the north-northeast of the state. We’re also expecting more showers as an upper level disturbance drops down just to the east and lingers near the Big Island into the weekend.
The disturbance will boost the possibility of locally heavy showers and a few thunderstorms Thursday through Saturday for portions of Big Island and Maui County, with a wet trade wind pattern elsewhere. Be on the lookout for wind advisories and or flash flood watches to be posted in the next day or two for the eastern end of the state.
At the beach, rough surf will build on east-facing shores due to the increasing trade winds, with a high surf advisory possible Thursday into the weekend. There will be a series of small west-northwest to northwest swells, but surf will remain below the advisory threshold for north and west shores. A small craft advisory is up for waters from Oahu to Maui County to the Big Island due to the increasing trade winds.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.