The park we call the ‘Arizona Memorial’ is getting a new, official name

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The WWII Valor in the Pacific National Monument ― more commonly known as the Arizona Memorial ― is getting a new name.
The U.S. National Parks Service announced Wednesday that the monument would henceforth be known more simply as the Pearl Harbor National Memorial. The name change was part of a 2019 bill that passed both houses of Congress earlier this year.
Even the park’s superintendent admitted that the old name was a mouthful.
“The park and its partners are universally delighted with the name change that was recently signed into law,” said Superintendent Jacqueline Ashwell. “Our prior name was rather long and unwieldy and difficult to remember. The new name is immediately understandable and is a name commensurate with the importance and reverence of this site.”
The National Parks Service says visitors will begin seeing the new name on signs and brochures in the coming months, even though some of the services at the park are limited.
Access to the USS Arizona Memorial was suspended last May after an inspection found significant damage to the anchoring system of the boat dock. Those repairs are taking longer than expected, and it’s still not clear when the memorial will reopen.
While memorial access is blocked, visitors are instead being taken on harbor tours that pass close to the memorial.
