Overturned dump truck on H-1 Freeway creates traffic mess in both directions

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Traffic is snarled on the H-1 Freeway near Kunia after a dump truck overturned, impacting several east- and westbound lanes.
Firefighters, paramedics and police have responded to the scene.
The incident happened around noon on the H-1 Freeway between the Kualakai Parkway and Ewa off-ramps.
It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.
Officials also didn’t know if the dump truck was carrying a load when the crash happened.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.