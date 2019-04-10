Overturned dump truck on H-1 Freeway creates traffic mess in both directions

(Image: Traffic Camera)
By HNN Staff | April 10, 2019 at 12:18 PM HST - Updated April 10 at 12:47 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Traffic is snarled on the H-1 Freeway near Kunia after a dump truck overturned, impacting several east- and westbound lanes.

Firefighters, paramedics and police have responded to the scene.

The incident happened around noon on the H-1 Freeway between the Kualakai Parkway and Ewa off-ramps.

It was not immediately clear whether anyone was injured.

Officials also didn’t know if the dump truck was carrying a load when the crash happened.

This story will be updated.

