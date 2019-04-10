No.1 Hawaii looks to stay undefeated in Big West showdown against No. 2 Long Beach State

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The regular season may be nearing its end, but that’s no problem for the No. 1 Rainbow Warrior volleyball team as they take on No. 2 Long Beach State for Big West bragging rights heading into the postseason.
“We feel pretty dialed in,” said head coach Charlie Wade. “They’ve been through this before. And two, this is the most exciting time of the year. Been looking forward to not just this weekend specifically, but really getting down to the most important time of the year. I think we’re going to do quite well.”
Hawaii (25-0, 8-0 BWC) is putting its 25-match win streak on the line against LBSU (23-1, 8-0 BWC) in a two-match series on the road this weekend.
The Warriors saw their NCAA-best 74-set win streak snapped last Saturday, but they will face a new challenge in the form of the country's defending national champion.
“We’ve played against a lot of competitive teams, we’ve gotten a lot of great, great team wins,” said outside hitter Colten Cowell. “ … We’re really excited for that matchup. (Long Beach State) is a great team and we’re looking forward to providing the fans wit5h an exciting game.”
The ‘Bows will take on Long Beach State on Friday, April 12th in Long Beach. First serve is set for 4 p.m. HT. The game will be broadcast live on WatchESPN.com. Saturday’s Game 2 will also begin at 4 p.m. HT but will be broadcast on Spectrum Sports.
