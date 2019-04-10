More than 30,000 ballots already cast in special election for city council

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s the home stretch in the race for city council between candidates Tommy Waters and Trevor Ozawa.
Waters cast his ballot at Honolulu Hale Tuesday morning, while incumbent Ozawa is expected to vote sometime this week.
As of Tuesday, the city clerk’s office said 29,785 mail-in ballots were received and 301 people have voted in person.
Honolulu Hale will be open every day until Saturday for voters to submit their ballots. The deadline for ballots to be received: 6 p.m. on April 13.
Hawaii News Now will will bring you the results of the special election when the ballots are counted Saturday evening.
