Maui’s Pools of Oheo closed due to a broken stream gauge

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In East Maui, Haleakala National Park has closed the Pools of Ohe’o due to a broken stream gauge.
The gauge is key to public safety as it alerts weather officials when flash flooding is imminent.
Over the years, numerous lives have been claimed because of flash flooding in the area.
The Park Service says the pools will reopen as soon as the gauge system is fixed. No word on when that will be.
All other trails in the Kipahulu District remain open.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.