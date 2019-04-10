Likelike Highway to close in both directions for emergency repairs

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Heads up, Windward Oahu drivers: Both lanes of the Likelike Highway will be shut down for much of Sunday for emergency utility pole repairs.
The closure will run from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Officials said Hawaiian Electric crews will remove the damaged pole from a steep portion of the Koolau mountains that’s accessible only by helicopter.
Crews will also replace two other poles and remove a section of conductors that cross over the Likelike.
To provide an alternative to drivers, the state will be opening the Pali Highway for contraflow traffic.
The highway will be open for Honolulu-bound travel from 8 a.m. to noon Sunday. It will be open for Kailua-bound traffic from 12:15 p.m. to 4 p.m.
