Hawaiian Air passengers startled after oxygen masks deployed on Hilo-bound flight

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Oxygen masks deployed during a Hawaiian Airlines interisland flight on Monday, startling some passengers on board.
It happened on a Hilo-bound flight from Honolulu, just minutes before the plane was about to land.
Hawaiian Air said it was caused by a malfunction in a component that affects cabin pressure.
The captain landed the plane safely, and no one was injured.
Hawaiian Air is now inspecting the pressurizing system on the Boeing 717 before returning it to service.
