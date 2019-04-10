Hawaii telescopes play key role in creating first image of black hole

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two of the world’s most powerful telescopes atop Mauna Kea played a key role in producing the first image ever made of a black hole.
Scientists on Wednesday revealed those first images of that black hole, which had only been a theory since they were impossible to take pictures of in the past.
But in April 2017, a campaign brought eight telescopes at six locations around the world, including Hawaii, to change that.
The James Clerk Maxwell Telescope and Submillimeter Array were part of the Event Horizon Telescope project to capture the first image of the black hole.
And another interesting tidbit: That black hole also bears a Hawaiian name.
It's called "Powehi," which means embellished dark source of unending creation.
Astronomers collaborated with Larry Kimura, a renowned Hawaiian language and cultural practitioner, to come up with the name.
“To have the privilege of giving a Hawaiian name to the very first scientific confirmation of a black hole is very meaningful to me and my Hawaiian lineage that comes from po, and I hope we are able to continue naming future black holes from Hawaii astronomy according to the Kumulipo,” Kimura said, in a statement.
The photo shows its hot, shadowy edges where light bends around itself.
Nothing, not even light, escapes from supermassive black holes.
