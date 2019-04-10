Hanapa’a! Massive haul reeled in off Oahu’s west side

WEST OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Over the weekend, not one, but two massive Marlins were caught in waters off the Waianae Boat Harbor.
A fisherman at the dock says each weighed about 700 pounds.
And although both catches are highly impressive, they fell short of breaking a record.
The title for largest black Marlin was earned back in 1980 when the Lei Aloha reeled in a monster catch at 1,205 pounds.
But the all-time marlin record was made in 1970. Gail Choy-Kaleiki was able to bring aboard an 1,805 pound blue marlin.
