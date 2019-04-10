Hanapa’a! Massive haul reeled in off Oahu’s west side

The crew brought in the massive catch Saturday. (Kenny Fife)
By HNN Staff | April 9, 2019 at 10:07 PM HST - Updated April 9 at 10:07 PM

WEST OAHU (HawaiiNewsNow) -Over the weekend, not one, but two massive Marlins were caught in waters off the Waianae Boat Harbor.

A fisherman at the dock says each weighed about 700 pounds.

And although both catches are highly impressive, they fell short of breaking a record.

The title for largest black Marlin was earned back in 1980 when the Lei Aloha reeled in a monster catch at 1,205 pounds.

But the all-time marlin record was made in 1970. Gail Choy-Kaleiki was able to bring aboard an 1,805 pound blue marlin.

