Join Daniel Dae Kim at special benefit screening of ‘Hellboy’ in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Daniel Dae Kim is returning to Honolulu for a special screening of his new movie "Hellboy," and it's all for a good cause.
The screening is set to take place at Ward Consolidated Theatres on Sunday, April 14 at 5 p.m. — and all proceeds go to the Aloha Cancer Project.
General admission tickets are $100, and include a signed poster. VIP tickets are $300 and include a signed poster and photo opportunity with Kim.
Kim, who lives in Hawaii, was in New York City this week for the world premiere of “Hellboy,” where he took to Instagram to promote the Honolulu screening. However, he did say in the post there were only about 30 tickets left.
Kim stars as Major Ben Daimio in “Hellboy,” which is set to be released on Friday, April 12.
