Join Daniel Dae Kim at special benefit screening of ‘Hellboy’ in Honolulu
Actor Daniel Dae Kim attends a special screening of "Hellboy" at AMC Lincoln Square on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) (Evan Agostini)
By HNN Staff | April 10, 2019 at 10:28 AM HST - Updated April 10 at 11:07 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Daniel Dae Kim is returning to Honolulu for a special screening of his new movie "Hellboy," and it's all for a good cause.

The screening is set to take place at Ward Consolidated Theatres on Sunday, April 14 at 5 p.m. — and all proceeds go to the Aloha Cancer Project.

General admission tickets are $100, and include a signed poster. VIP tickets are $300 and include a signed poster and photo opportunity with Kim.

Kim, who lives in Hawaii, was in New York City this week for the world premiere of “Hellboy,” where he took to Instagram to promote the Honolulu screening. However, he did say in the post there were only about 30 tickets left.

Kim stars as Major Ben Daimio in “Hellboy,” which is set to be released on Friday, April 12.

