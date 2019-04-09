Business Report: Updated gas prices across the nation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii usually has one of the highest average gas prices in the nation, but with the rise in oil prices, states all across the United States are beginning to see an increase at the pumps. For today’s Business Report, Howard takes a look at some of the highest gas prices in the U.S.
San Francisco $3.92
Los Angeles $3.91
San Diego $3.87
Napa $3.81
Lihue, Fresno $3.74
Sacramento $3.73
Kahului $3.72
Hilo $3.62
Juneau $3.59
Bellingham $3.43
Honolulu $3.41
Seattle $3.40
Reno $3.30
Portland $3.22
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.