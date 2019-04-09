With the set streak out of the way, No. 1 Hawaii can focus on what really matters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The No. 1 ranked Rainbow Warrior volleyball team sent their seniors off in their final regular season home game with a win over No. 3 UC Santa Barbara this past Saturday, but it wasn’t the perfect send off many fans in attendance at a sold out Stan Sheriff Center wanted.
Despite winning in four sets to improve to 25-0 on the season a perfect 8-0 in Big West play, the Warriors lost the third set to the Gauchos Saturday night, snapping an NCAA record set win streak at 74. The previous record was 32.
“It really is hard to grasp,” said head coach Charlie Wade after the match about the streak getting snapped. “We never really talked about it. It just kind of kept going and guys kept fighting … we never expected it to get that far and we’re just glad to come out with the win tonight.”
The set streak caught the country’s attention as Hawaii took down each opponent through 25 matches with relative ease. But the streak added an unnecessary distraction that the team didn’t want as the Warriors really only cared about winning a NCAA title.
“We tried not to think about it as much as we could but I mean, obviously, it’s going to be something that’s going to be remembered for a long time,” said outside hitter Brett Rosenmeier. “But actually, I’m kind of glad it’s out of the way because now we don’t have to focus on it. It’s done, it’s going to go in the record books and now we can focus on the rest of the season and that’s truly what matters.”
After being snubbed form the NCAA Tournament last season, this year’s team came into the 2019 campaign with a chip on their shoulder. Winning the Big West and competing for a national championship were the only two goals for this team.
For senior setter Joe Worsley, the set streak was the last thing on his mind.
“To be honest, you guys and the fans are the only ones who talked about that set streak," Worsley said. "We know we’re a special group. That response I think coming out in the fourth set shows kinda what this team is made of.”
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.