Warriors land top prep talent Nalu Emerson

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In an announcement today via twitter Kauhuku’s Nalu Emerson officially committed to the University of Hawaii Warriors and will compete at free safety this summer.
In a statement the all-state safety said “it’s been a tough road with a lot of ups and downs, but through God’s grace I am excited to announce that I am committed to the University of Hawaii...#GoBows."
The announcement comes as the Warriors gear up for the second week of spring training camp.
The 6′1 190 pound safety also had offers from UNLV, Navy, and Akron.
Emerson was a three star recruit and ranked the 21st best player in Hawaii by 247sports.
