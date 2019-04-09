Wahine’s Callee Heen named conference fielder of the week

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawai’i softball player Callee Heen secured her second Big West Player of the Week award after helping the Rainbow Wahine to a series sweep at Cal Poly this past weekend.
The first baseman/catcher hit a team-high .571 (4-for-7) and led UH with six RBI as the 'Bows outscored the Mustangs 22-1 in the three dominant victories. Heen walked five times throughout the series—including three intentional walks—to finish the week with a .750 on-base percentage and a 1.000 slugging percentage.
Heen began the series going 1-for-3 with a solo home run in the 6-1 win on Friday. The homer was her conference-leading 11th of the year.
Heen leads the team with a .404 batting average (36-for-89), 11 home runs, 35 RBI, and 21 walks.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.