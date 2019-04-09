The Voice: John Legend’s singers compete in battle rounds

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - We’re in the battle rounds of the voice now and last night’s show featured two of John Legend’s singers.
Lisa Ramey and Betsy Ade put together a stunning performance during Monday night’s battle rounds.
In Season 15, Ramey auditioned, but didn’t get a chair turn., This time though she made it through.
Luckily for Ade, Kelly Clarkson used her last steal on her.
We’ll post this voice recap and others like it online at hawaiinewsnow.com
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.