Trade Wind Weather Continues Today

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Trades are forecast to strengthen today, likely becoming locally windy Wednesday through Saturday. A typical trade wind pattern is expected to continue through Wednesday, with clouds and showers favoring windward locations. A transition to a wet trade wind pattern is anticipated from east to west Wednesday night through Saturday as an upper low drifts westward into the area. Showers will become heavy at times, potentially leading to localized flooding, especially over the eastern end of the state. In addition to the increasing rainfall chances, a few thunderstorms will become a possibility as the upper low drifts into the area.