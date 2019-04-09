TIMELINE: A look back at some Broadway touring shows at the Blaisdell

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Dozens of Broadway touring shows have performed at the Blaisdell over the past few decades. Here’s a look back at some of the highlights.
- Rent — Dec. 24 - Dec. 29, 2019
- The Illusionists — Oct. 23 - Oct. 27, 2019
- The Phantom of the Opera — Aug. 7 - Sept. 1, 2019
- The Book of Mormon — April 13 - May 1, 2016
- The Lion King — Jan. 14 - March 9, 2014
- Wicked — Nov. 20, 2012 - Jan. 13, 2013
- Mamma Mia! — May 12 - May 31, 2009
- The Lion King — Sept. 11 - Dec 9, 2007
- Rent — Aug. 1, - Aug. 13, 2000
- Fame — March 28 - April 8, 2000
- Miss Saigon — Oct. 5 - Nov. 28, 1999
- Cats — Oct. 6 - Oct. 11, 1998
- Les Miserables — Sept. 11 - Sept. 29, 1996
- West Side Story — Oct. 17 - Oct. 22, 1995
- Grease — June 27 - July 16, 1995
- Cats — Sep. 19 - Oct. 9, 1994
- Jesus Christ Superstar — May 31 - Jun. 13, 1994
- A Chorus Line — Aug. 13 - Aug. 25, 1991
- Peter Pan — July 9 - July 21, 1991
- Cats — May 10 - May 22, 1988
- Camelot — Aug. 7 - Aug. 19, 1984
- Hello, Dolly! — Aug. 16 - Sept. 04, 1983
- Other notable events: Evita, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Porgy and Bess, Blue Man Group, Rain, Chicago
