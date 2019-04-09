Special election face-off for City Council seat enters final week

Ozawa: “Number one: homelessness. We’ve got three types of homeless. The mentally ill that need more health services. We need to invest more in the nonprofit sector to help them on a one-to-one basis so that we can identify these people and help them out because they all have their own individual issues. Second of all, let’s face it — we’ve got bums, and they could be working and they should be working. It’s unfortunate for those who are breaking the law as well. And third, those who I think are among the most vulnerable and relatable to the everyday person. They’re just one paycheck away, one bad illness away from being on the streets on in their car in a park. So those people we should be supporting with shallow rent subsidies, and other services working in conjunction with non-profits to get them off the street.