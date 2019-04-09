Several businesses on Dillingham Blvd. impacted by water main break

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Several businesses along Dillingham Boulevard are without water on Tuesday due to a water main break, the Board of Water Supply said.
BWS officials said crews have been working to repair the 42-inch transmission water main on a bike path outside Keehi Refuse Transfer Station since Monday afternoon.
At that time, only the Keehi Transfer Station was impacted, but crews needed to close a valve on Dillingham Boulevard near the Marukai Wholesale Mart, resulting in water outages for nine businesses.
Some of those businesses include Airgas, the First Hawaiian Bank data processing center and other warehouse businesses.
