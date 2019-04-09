Police seek public’s help in finding missing woman

Police seek public’s help in finding missing woman
By HNN Staff | April 8, 2019 at 3:32 PM HST - Updated April 8 at 3:59 PM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 44-year-old woman with Down syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease who went missing Monday.

Police said Amba Chun was last seen in an Iwilei business about 12:15 p.m.

They said she might not be able to find her way back.

Chun is 4-foot-8 and weighs about 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and is wearing a white top with green print and black pants.

Anyone who spots Chun is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.