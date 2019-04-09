Police seek public’s help in finding missing woman

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 44-year-old woman with Down syndrome and Alzheimer’s disease who went missing Monday.
Police said Amba Chun was last seen in an Iwilei business about 12:15 p.m.
They said she might not be able to find her way back.
Chun is 4-foot-8 and weighs about 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and is wearing a white top with green print and black pants.
Anyone who spots Chun is asked to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
