Police investigation launched after car flips onto side, ends up in yard of Kaneohe home

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are trying to figure out how a car flipped onto its side and ended up in the yard of a Kaneohe home early Tuesday.
Police said the incident appears to have started near the intersection of Likelike Highway and Anoi Road before 2:30 a.m.
Moments later, a report of a vehicle crash came in at Mokulele Drive and Namoku Street.
The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear, but police are investigating whether a driver may have run the vehicle off the road.
No injuries have been reported.
This story will be updated.
