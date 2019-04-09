Police investigation launched after car flips onto side, ends up in yard of Kaneohe home

By HNN Staff | April 9, 2019 at 5:12 AM HST - Updated April 9 at 5:13 AM

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are trying to figure out how a car flipped onto its side and ended up in the yard of a Kaneohe home early Tuesday.

Police said the incident appears to have started near the intersection of Likelike Highway and Anoi Road before 2:30 a.m.

Moments later, a report of a vehicle crash came in at Mokulele Drive and Namoku Street.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear, but police are investigating whether a driver may have run the vehicle off the road.

No injuries have been reported.

This story will be updated.

