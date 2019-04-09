Parapunov named Big West Conference Player of the week for fifth time

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For the sixth consecutive week, a UH men’s volleyball player was named the Big West Conference’s Player of the Week.
Rado Parapunov nabbed the honor after averaging 5.71 kills per set, hitting .435 (40-10-69) in UH’s two-match series win over No. 3 UC Santa Barbara this past weekend at the Stan Sheriff Center.
Parapunov hammered 20 kills in both matches. In the opener last Friday the junior hit .552 with just four errors in 29 attack attempts. He also had 10 of his 20 kills in the second set and slammed home four aces and four digs.
The Bulgaria tative hit .350 and added six digs and three blocks in the rematch on Senior Night. Just this week, Parapunov averaged 1.43 digs, 0.71 aces, and 0.57 blocks per set.
This is the fifth time this season Parapunov has won the Big West player of the week award this season and seventh of his career. He currently leads the nation in points per set (5.50) and ranks No. 3 in hitting percentage (.484) and kills per set (4.43), and No. 6 in aces per set (0.53).
Parapunov and the Warriors will close out the regular season on the road in a primetime match- with a two-match series at No. 2 Long Beach State, Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13 at the Walter Pyramid in Long Beach, Calif.
The winner will determine the Big West’s regular season champion.
Copyright 2019 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.