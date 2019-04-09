2 Mid-Pacific Institute employees fired after deaths on kayaking excursion

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two employees at Mid-Pacific Institute have been fired in the wake of a spring break kayaking excursion that ended with a 63-year-old woman and 5-year-old boy dead.
In a statement Monday, Mid-Pacific President Paul Turnbull said that the vice president of external affairs and enrollment management and the school’s extended learning coordinator were terminated.
“Since these are personnel matters, I cannot comment further,” Turnbull said.
But he listed other changes that have happened at the school since the incident.
They include:
- The creation of a new position focused on compliance and safety.
- A reorganization of the school’s external affairs and enrollment management department.
- The cancellation of all ocean-related field trips indefinitely.
Mid-Pacific has also hired an outside firm to investigate the March 28 incident.
In it, 63-year-old Maria Davis and 5-year-old Alaric Chu drowned after getting into trouble while kayaking off Kaaawa. Two other children in the water were rescued.
Fire officials said they did not see any life vests at the scene.
Davis worked for Mid-Pacific Institute, and the children were participating in the private school’s spring break program. Turnbull has declined media interviews, but said in statements that the school is cooperating with authorities.
