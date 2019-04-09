Maui mayor reveals haunting personal details of an incident from teenage years

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -While speaking to a crowd at the University of Hawaii Maui Campus Monday, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino revealed some haunting details of his past.
“I have never told my wife of 43 years this story — It’s a true story,” he said.
“It was about a young man who was 13 years old. Four guys jumped him and took his clothes off and played with his privates. 13 years old,” he continued.
“I never told this story because I’ve always kept it inside of that person. I never wanted anyone to hear about it but it was me that it was done to. It was me. And I resented that and I hated that for years, it stayed in me,” he said.
Victorino was on campus participating Monday to proclaim April as Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
When he took the mic, he told his story for the first time ever to encourage others to speak out about sexual assault.
“(I) never talked about it. Not even to my priest. No one,” he said. “So I understand what you’re talking about, sexual awareness and abuse. It should never happen to anyone.”
Victorino went on to talk about the foundation of respect and how times have changed since his alleged assault.
With so many victims coming forward in light of movements like #MeToo, Victorino encourages victims to speak up and alert the proper authorities.
