Maui mayor faces mounting pressure to oust appointee after abuse arrest

MAUI (HawaiiNewsNow) -Maui Mayor Mike Victorino visited the University of Hawaii Maui campus Monday where he faced protesters demanding he fire his corporation counsel, the county’s top lawyer.
The demonstrators held signs about domestic violence, calling for Victorino to oust appointee Patrick Wong.
Wong was arrested last month for allegedly physically abusing his girlfriend.
The attorney general dropped charges against Wong saying the 28-year-old woman supported the decision.
“In my opinion, the mayor should ask for his resignation, let him step down, move on. There’s too many unanswered questions out there and I just don’t think that it sends a good message to women and victims in our county,” Kelly King, Maui County Council Chair, said.
“I think in the best interest of everyone, and to ensure that there is no cloud cast on that office in the future, that he should step down," Alice Lee, Maui County Councilwoman, said.
Victorino said in a statement: “I have been informed that the AG declined prosecution, based on the evidence. Now, I’m confident that due process has been served and I look forward to finally achieving closure in this matter.”
The mayor says he announce this week if Wong will keep his job.
