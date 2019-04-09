Local Connection: Espidna’s Reputation

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It didn’t get a lot of coverage, but Governor Ige has basically fired two of his cabinet members.
The heads of the Department of Accounting and General Services and Department of Hawaiian Home lands faced near certain rejection by the state senate due to poor performance.
What’s baffling is that an even more troubled department head – Public Safety Director Nolan Espinda, continued to fight for his job even as more and more bad news from his department came out.
We revealed that thousands of dollars in non-lethal and high powered weaponry has been sitting unused instead of deployed to the field.
The riot at the Maui jail revealed years of neglect and staff complaints.
And in recent months three people have died in shooting incidents involving public safety employees, under questionable circumstances.
The governor defends Espinda especially for cutting back on overtime abuse.
While that has saved money, this is the Department of Public Safety, not public accounting.
The public safety director is responsible for the safety of thousands of people. The person holding the job should have the public’s confidence that he or she is capable of doing just that.
