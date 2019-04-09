LIST: Here are 5 Hawaii stars who made it big on Broadway

Born and raised in Aina Haina, Punahou School graduate Jason Tam moved to New York City in 2001 to attend New York University. Performing as Gavroche in “Les Miserables” both in Honolulu during a touring show and on Broadway, he was recently seen in the live televised concert rendition of Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s “Jesus Christ Superstar” as the apostle Peter. Other notable performances include “If/Then,” “K-Pop,” “Be More Chill” and “A Chorus Line." He also appeared in the documentary film “Every Little Step,” in which he brought casting directors to tears auditioning for the role of Paul for Broadway’s “A Chorus Line.”