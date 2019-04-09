Kauai woman sentenced for stealing nearly $365K from the U.S. Navy

KAUAI (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Kekaha woman was sentenced Monday for stealing almost $365,000 from the U.S. Navy.
Rowenalynn Yorkman, 48, will serve 30 months behind bars for wire fraud.
Between Jan. 2011 and June 2015, Yorkman worked as a travel clerk with the U.S. Navy where she was responsible for tracking and reviewing travel claims for personnel.
According to documents presented in court, during that time period, Yorkman pulled off a scheme involving false transactions, and using a co-worker’s names to direct vouchers into her own personal accounts.
Some 333 false transactions took place, defrauding the Navy out of $364,838.33.
At her sentencing, U.S. District Judge Susan Oki Molloway called Yorkman’s actions deliberate, saying, “First of all, this was not a one-time giving into temptation,” and the crimes were “almost like a habit.”
In addition to the prison term, Yorkman will have to pay back the money she stole and serve three years of supervised release.
