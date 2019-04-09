‘Shoddy construction work’ blamed for making a DHHL home unsafe

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -A Kapolei homesteader alleges that for more than a decade her home has been plagued by plumbing leaks, erosion and mold due to construction defects.
Iwalani McBrayer says the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, which sold her the home, has ignored her complaints for years.
“This has just been a nightmare. We bought a brand new home within one year all of these problems. By the time, three years, it was even worse," she said.
“This is shoddy construction work. This is an unresponsive department.”
She said the water damage is extensive. The ceiling above her first floor bathroom is warped and cracked and the floor on her second-story bathroom had to be replaced due to water damage.
“I have three bathrooms but I can only use one," she said.
The moisture also has caused mold problems in the house.
Another concern: erosion. She said a storm drainage in her backyard causes water to pond during heavy rains, weakening her foundation. She said the agency didn’t obtain a permit to build the storm drain.
The DHHL said it’s leaving it up to the general contractor to resolve McBrayer’s complaints and that members of the Hawaiian Homes Commission only first heard of her complaints in January.
But she showed us cited emails about the construction problems to the agency and its contractor going back to 2009.
During a confirmation hearing last week for Deputy Director William Aila, she confronted agency officials but was told to take care of her problems herself.
“As an applicant, I can not even run to the department. I wouldn’t even consider it," said DHHL staffer and its former spokeswoman Paula Aila.
McBrayer said she now wants her home rebuilt or to be moved to a newer one. She’s protesting by not paying her monthly lease rent.
