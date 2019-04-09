‘Have faith’: Back on Oahu, ‘The Rock’ is reminded of his humble roots

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - He’s back on Oahu, and took a trip down memory lane.
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took to Instagram Monday to share a little inspiration to his followers.
Johnson explained how during his time back in the islands, he likes to visit spots from his younger years that stir up memories.
“First I visited my grandfather and my grandmother’s grave, then I went by my old high school, I went by my old middle school, and all the places I used to get in trouble, all the places I used to get arrested,” he laughed.
He went on to explain how he visited his old apartment building where he used to live in Honolulu with his family.
As he sat outside, he recalled the hardship of being evicted and wondering what it would be like to live in a fancy high-rise like the one just across the street.
“It’s crazy because life is so ironic and so unpredictable,” he said in the Instagram video. “That’s the place where we were evicted from. That’s the place where we came home and there was an eviction notice on the door ... and we were forced to move off the island because we couldn’t afford to pay the rent.”
Years later, as a major celebrity, he is grateful for the opportunities he’s had, and the growth from that point.
He encouraged others by saying, “The point of this whole thing is, if you are out there and you are struggling ... If you’re going through it, stay strong, have faith, keep pushing through.”
“On the other side of your struggle is something good. On the other side of your struggle is something better,” he said.
Watch the full video below. *Note: ‘The Rock’ uses some bold language that might not be suitable for younger viewers.
