Former Hawaii real estate commissioner sentenced to jail

HILO, Hawaii (AP) - The former vice chairman of the Hawaii state Real Estate Commission has been sentenced to six months in jail and 10 years of court supervision.
The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported Monday that 54-year-old Scott Alan Sherley was sentenced Friday by a Hilo Circuit Court judge for embezzling more than $200,000 from clients on the Big Island.
Court records say Sherley pleaded no contest Dec. 11 to first-degree theft.
Records say a plea agreement included the dismissal of a similar charge against his wife, 53-year-old Penny Sherley.
Police say Sherley misappropriated $135,633 from the trust of Edward and Frances Pereira and took about $80,000 from a condominium owners' association.
A prosecutor says Sherley will be given a two-year period before reporting to serve his jail sentence because his wife is seriously ill.
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.